Samsung’s internal 1TB M.2 SSD gives your PC a boost for $119 (Reg. $170)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $119 shipped. Also at B&H. Usually fetching $170, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low, a price that we’ve only seen once before. Sporting up to 550MB/s transfer rates, this internal 1TB SSD is a notable option for upgrading your PC with speedy solid state storage. The M.2 form-factor is compatible with plenty of different hardware from serving as primary storage in a laptop to a cache in your NAS. Samsung’s model in particular ensures that you’ll be able to write 2,400TB of data to the drive over its life, and for added assurance, comes backed by a five-year warranty. With over 1,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you’ll be swapping Samsung’s SSD for a hard drive in your machine, then be sure to grab StarTech’s best-selling USB 3.0 to SATA Cable at $13. This has been my go-to option for nearly a year now and Amazon shoppers seem equally impressed, with over 8,700 of them having left a 4.5/5 star rating. This will allow you to pull data off the old hard drive, or even use it to expand your storage pull after completing the upgrade to your SSD.

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB M.2 SSD features:

The newest edition to one of the world’s top selling SATA SSD series, the Samsung 860 EVO is specially designed to enhance performance of mainstream PCs and laptops. With the latest V-NAND technology, this fast and reliable SSD comes in a wide range of compatible form factors and capacities.

