Save $100 on SteamVR-compatible HTC Vive Cosmos headset and controller bundle

Amazon is currently offering the HTC VIVE Cosmos Virtual Reality Headset kit for $599.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy and Walmart for the same price. Down from $700, today’s offer saves you $100, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. Enter virtual reality and enjoy games like Beat Saber, Skyrim VR, and even SteamVR titles with the HTC VIVE Cosmos headset and controller bundle. Standout features here include a 2880 x 1700 combined-resolution, a 110-degree field of view, built-in active noise cancellation headphones, and more. Six built-in cameras offer headset tracking for more precise movements, meaning you’ll enjoy greater immersion. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,300 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Those who are simply wanting to try out virtual reality without a steep barrier to entry can check out the Oculus Go instead. This standalone VR headset will only run you $249. It comes with a controller to enjoy games or navigate apps. Best of all, you won’t need a gaming PC to dive into VR.

If you’re more of a console gamer, January’s PS Plus freebies are now live, including the Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator. Catch up on all of the details right here.

HTC Vive Cosmos features:

Play your favorite VR games with this HTC VIVE Cosmos PC-based VR system. The six tracking cameras deliver a wide field of view for a more immersive experience, while the high-quality resolution and quick refresh rate ensure visual comfort and clarity. This HTC VIVE Cosmos PC-based VR system features an adjustable head strap for a more comfortable fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!