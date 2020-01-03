This two-bulb Alexa-enabled lighting starter kit won’t break the bank at $25

- Jan. 3rd 2020 1:42 pm ET

0
Amazon is currently offering Sengled Smart LED A19 Two-Bulb Starter Kit for $24.97 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $40, this set just recently dropped to $34. Today’s offer is good for a nearly 38% discount, the lowest we’ve seen since 2018, and matches the Amazon low. Included in this starter kit, you’ll be getting Sengled’s Zigbee-enabled smart hub alongside two soft white LED light bulbs. Integrating with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control, this bundle also pairs with your smartphone for setting schedules. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 6,100 customers.

For about $12 per bulb plus the hub, you’ll be hard-pressed to undercut today’s sale with comparable options at Amazon, especially those that ditch Wi-Fi control for something like Zigbee. Though if you already have a hub, namely a Zigbee gateway, Amazon has Samsung SmartThings bulbs for under $10 each. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Want to bolster your setup with some added surveillance capabilities? Right now you can expand an Arlo Ultra system with another 4K camera at $202 (new low, 25% off).

Sengled 2-bulb Smart Starter Kit features:

Do more with your lighting. Use the Sengled Smart LED Starter kit to transform your space with a single tap in Sengled Home app (iOS/Android) or a simple voice command. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it’s simple to add smart lighting in any room. Create scenes, set schedules, dim or brighten, and more with the app.

