CES 2020 rolls on this morning as TiVo has unveiled its latest creation, the TiVo Stream 4K. While everyone knows the brand for its popular DVRs, today, we see a departure from the set-top box for a new dongle design. Not only is TiVo making a switch to stay in line with Roku and Amazon’s streamers, they are dropping the price as well. The new TiVo Stream 4K will retail for a fraction of the cost of its previously-released products. Head below for more.

TiVo Stream 4K unveiled at CES 2020

TiVo is known for its DVRs, without a doubt, but the new TiVo Stream 4K departs with a focus on streaming content instead. It’s backed by Android TV and is made to work with the popular Sling TV streaming service.

As you’d guess in 2020, TiVo Stream 4K is based around the cloud, leaning on Sling TV to deliver DVR functionality and more. However, if you’re already in the TiVo ecosystem, don’t expect to beam your recorded content to this dongle. TiVo Stream 4K is not compatible with existing hardware from TiVo, primarily serving as a standalone device as the brand looks to depart from its stigma as a DVR-only brand.

TiVo Stream 4K includes a small device that plugs into the HDMI port on your television, delivering the highest quality audio and video up to and including Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR. Combined with a streamlined version of TiVo’s award-winning “peanut” remote control enabling conversational voice search, all you need is a broadband internet connection in order to start streaming – no subscription fees required.

Warren Schlichting, executive vice president and group president, at Sling TV, explains the partnership further:

“Our subscribers are always looking for new ways to quickly find content they enjoy. This strategic relationship will not only help our current subscribers rediscover TiVo, it will make it easier for new Sling subscribers to make the transition to streaming video.”

TiVo Stream 4K is based around Android TV, which provides access to Sling TV and various other features. When put up against comparable streamers like NVIDIA’s Shield TV, it’s not hard to see the value here. Of course, Shield TV does deliver some additional features and compatibility with services like Plex.

Availability

The new TiVo Stream 4K will be available in April 2020, with a launch price of $49.99. That number will jump to $60 later in the year. It will be available at TiVo and “other popular retail sales channels.”

Jump over to our CES 2020 guide for additional details on all of today’s biggest releases and more out of Las Vegas.

Source: TiVo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!