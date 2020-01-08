A mere $4 nabs HooToo’s aluminum Ultra Slim 4-Port USB-A to USB-C Hub (66% off)

- Jan. 8th 2020 3:08 pm ET

0

HooToo-US (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Ultra Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub for $3.99 Prime shipped when coupon code YCTIPXHP has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and marks a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Despite having such a small price, this hub offers up four USB 3.0 ports for the price of one USB-C. It’s compatible with both Mac and Windows devices, making it a versatile option worth having around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to value, it’s really hard to even come close to what you’re getting with the hub above. For example, nonda’s USB-C to USB-A Adapter is $8 and it only provides one port.

We’ve got a wide variety of USB-C devices on sale today. Options include $210 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, an impressive 50% savings on Pixel 4 at Sprint, and Amazon’s offer on the Lenovo S330 Chromebook for $220.

HooToo Ultra Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub features:

  • Instant 4 ports expansion: compliment your MacBook, ALIENWARE, and Mac/PC laptop with paralleled style and performance
  • Thermal-conducting aluminum alloy body: coated with strength-enhancing anodized finish for added toughness and more efficient heat dissipation

