Just $10 will snag Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse from Amazon (Save 50%)

- Jan. 8th 2020 12:06 pm ET

$10
0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 (GMF-00010) for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This minimalistic mouse delivers 8-months of use from just one AA battery. It sticks with an ambidextrous design to make it comfortable for both lefties and righties to use. A simple black design should help it fit in nicely with a wide variety of setups. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to give your new mouse a clean surface to glide on. Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes are $4 and are made with wood, stainless steel, leather, and many other materials in mind, helping ensure these will reliably polish off nearly any surface.

In case you missed it, we just posted a deal on Lenovo S330 Chromebook. It’s down to $220, making it an extremely affordable backup computer. If you’re anything like me, a MacBook is your primary computer and embracing a trackpad on another device is really difficult. Today’s mouse deal will pair nicely with Lenovo’s Chromebook and still keep everything at a low price.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

  • Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.
  • Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.
  • One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Microsoft

About the Author