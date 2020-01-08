Just $10 will snag Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse from Amazon (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 (GMF-00010) for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This minimalistic mouse delivers 8-months of use from just one AA battery. It sticks with an ambidextrous design to make it comfortable for both lefties and righties to use. A simple black design should help it fit in nicely with a wide variety of setups. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to give your new mouse a clean surface to glide on. Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes are $4 and are made with wood, stainless steel, leather, and many other materials in mind, helping ensure these will reliably polish off nearly any surface.

In case you missed it, we just posted a deal on Lenovo S330 Chromebook. It’s down to $220, making it an extremely affordable backup computer. If you’re anything like me, a MacBook is your primary computer and embracing a trackpad on another device is really difficult. Today’s mouse deal will pair nicely with Lenovo’s Chromebook and still keep everything at a low price.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.

Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.

One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!