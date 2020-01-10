Off-season savings bring Dyson’s Bladeless Desk Fan to $150 (Reg. $275)

Today only, Newegg offers the Dyson AM06 Bladeless Desk Fan for $149.99 shipped. Usually selling for roughly $275 depending on the style at Amazon, today’s offer is $40 below the lowest we’ve seen there and one of the best price cuts that we’ve tracked. This model of Dyson desk fan sports the brand’s usual blade-less design thanks to the inclusion of Air Multiplier technology to create a “powerful stream of uninterrupted airflow.” While on the smaller side, it’s perfect for cooling off your home office or other mid-sized rooms. Even though there are still a couple of months until winter ends, today’s deal is a great way to enjoy off-season savings. Over 710 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’re more concerned about how you’ll stay warm this winter, consider buying Lasko’s AW300 Air Logic Bladeless Heater instead at $90. While you won’t be scoring as sleek of a design compared to heaters that Dyson makes, this option can dish out plenty of warmth. It features an 8-hour timer and automatic thermostat with remote control.

For more deals on items for around your house, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide where you’ll find white noise/sleep machines, indoor herb gardens, and much more.

Dyson AM06 Bladeless Desk Fan features:

The Dyson AM06 desk fan makes smooth and quiet cooling airflow seem to come from nowhere. It has no blades and grills. But it does not mean the airflow goes nowhere. Use the included remote control to direct and tilt the airflow to any area you want, and to even set the duration you like.

