GoPro Fusion records 5.2K 360-degree content at a new low of $229 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $229 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Having originally retailed for $700, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy. Today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks a new Amazon low. GoPro Fusion stands out from the company’s other action cameras with 5.2K 360-degree recording and more. Plus, it sports a rugged design that’s water-resistant up to 16-feet and includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts to help capture all of your adventures. Note: Shipping is currently delayed about a week and a half at Amazon. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 350 customers and be sure to head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

And while you’re at it, use your savings to score some accessories as well. Starting at around $19 at Amazon, you can grab an assortment of mounts, harnesses, and much more to take your action cam to a new level. So no matter what you’re looking to record, this bundle will have you covered.

After picking up the GoPro Fusion, you’ll definitely want to make sure it’s always on-hand for capturing content whenever inspiration strikes. If your everyday carry could use an overhaul, Under Armour’s MacBook Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 is a great way to get some extra space. Best of all, right now it’s marked down to $28 at Amazon.

GoPro Fusion features:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

