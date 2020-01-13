Tidy the workshop with Stanley’s 8-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac for $59.50 (Reg. $79)

Walmart is now offering the Stanley 6.0 Peak HP 8-Gallon Wet Dry Vac (SL18402-8B) for $59.49 shipped. Regularly up to $79 at Walmart, today’s deal is more than 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. Amazon third-party sellers have refurbished models starting at over $71 right now for comparison. This model features a 6-peak HP motor, an 8-gallon stainless steel tank, and an on/off switch with a water-resistant design, as well as a blower port. Perfect for wet and dry pickups, this model is also housed on a dolly of sorts with wheels for easy transportation and ships with a series of accessories: Flexible hose, a pair of extension wands, crevice nozzle, utility nozzle, floor nozzle, foam filter, cloth filter, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now, if you don’t have a large garage, job site or workshop to keep clean, you might be able to get away with one of these mini models. The Shop-Vac Micro Wet/Dry Vac certainly isn’t as powerful or as suitable for more robust clean-ups, but it is also nearly half the price of today’s lead deal at $34 shipped. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch and need something particularly heavy-duty for messy jobs and the like, we have a deal for you too. The RYOBI cordless 6-gallon wet/dry vac is still seeing a rare discount right now from Home Depot at $169.

Stanley 6.0 Peak HP 8-Gallon Wet Dry Vac:

Stanley SL18402-8B shopvac. Features: Powerful 6 peak HP motor, 8 gallon stainless steel tank with EZ drain, heavy duty wheels and casters, blower port, 10 feet of electric cord and plenty of accessories for any project, wet or dry! The Stanley stainless steel 8 Gallon wet dry vacuum features a 6 HP heavy-duty motor for industry leading performance, providing maximum suction for heavy-duty pickup. Great for both wet and dry pickups, this heavy duty blower port instantly converts the wet dry vacuum into a blower.

