TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Camera works with Alexa and Assistant at $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Smart Security Camera (KC100) for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $50, a price you’ll find at B&H and Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches the second-best price we’ve seen, and comes within $5 of the all-time low from back in September. TP-Link’s smart cameras work with Alexa as well as Assistant, making them a perfect addition to each ecosystem’s respective smart display. So whether you’re looking to pull up feeds on a Nest Hub or Echo Show, Kasa Spot has you covered. Other notable features include a 1080p feed, night vision, two-way talk and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review and over 745 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to bring home an Alexa-enabled smart camera at a more affordable price, the YI 1080p Home Camera costs $23 at Amazon. Standout features here include night vision, motion detection, and more. Aside from missing out on Kasa smart home integration and a more premium design, those in the Google Assistant ecosystem won’t be able to leverage this camera with the rest of their kit.

Want to bolster your home security in another way? Yesterday we spotted a nearly $90 discount on the 5-piece Ring Alarm starter kit, which is still on sale for $105. If just having a camera won’t cut it, then this is definitely worth a look.

TP-Link Kasa Spot features:

Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported displays. The Spot even provides HD video up to 20 ft. with Night Vision. Set custom activity zones around important areas to control what alerts you receive. And, with two-way audio, chat with nosy roommates, family or pets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!