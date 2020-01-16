Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e Android tablet gets first price cut to $350 ($50 off)

- Jan. 16th 2020 4:28 pm ET

Get this deal
$400 $350
0

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Android Tablet for $349.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 14 hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, and face unlocking technology. It comes backed by 64GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 490 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those who plan on picking up the Galaxy Tab S5e in hopes of using it as a media consumption device will definitely want to consider spending their savings on some extra storage. Just $19.50 lets you score Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card at Amazon. That doubles the built-in capabilities of your new tablet and offers plenty of extra space for shows, movies, and more.

Bring the Android experience into your pocket when you take advantage of today’s $90 discount on the LG G7 Fit Smartphone. That brings the price down to a new low of $250 and is a solid way to get in the Android handset game on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$400 $350
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Android

Android
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go