Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e Android tablet gets first price cut to $350 ($50 off)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Android Tablet for $349.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 14 hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, and face unlocking technology. It comes backed by 64GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 490 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those who plan on picking up the Galaxy Tab S5e in hopes of using it as a media consumption device will definitely want to consider spending their savings on some extra storage. Just $19.50 lets you score Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card at Amazon. That doubles the built-in capabilities of your new tablet and offers plenty of extra space for shows, movies, and more.

Bring the Android experience into your pocket when you take advantage of today’s $90 discount on the LG G7 Fit Smartphone. That brings the price down to a new low of $250 and is a solid way to get in the Android handset game on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

