iOttie’s iON Wireless Go pairs a 10000mAh battery with 5W Qi charger at $34

iOttie’s official Amazon storefront offers its iON Wireless Go Power Bank Qi Charger in two colors for $33.95 shipped. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount, is the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. Combining a portable power bank with a wireless charger, iOttie’s iON Wireless Go is a great way to upgrade your everyday carry and comes coated in a unique fabric design. With an internal 10000mAh battery, you’ll find a 18W USB-C PD port for both powering devices and being refueled as well as a USB-A plug. Plus, there’s a 5W Qi charging pad as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Bring home the same stylish fabric-wrapped design but ditch the built-in battery with iOttie’s ION Wireless Mini for $30 at Amazon. This 10W Qi charger outclasses the featured deal in its ability to dish out double the power, and includes a wall adapter for a complete charging package.

For more charging gear, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup where you’ll find everything from cables and Qi chargers to car mounts and more.

iOttie iON Wireless Go features:

The iON Wireless Go is a portable and sleek battery pack that charges smartphones wirelessly and delivers power to multiple devices. Charge any Qi-enabled smartphone efficiently without the need for a cable with 5W Standard Qi wireless charging technology. Power other devices simultaneously via USB-C or USB-A (QC 3.0) with an output of 18W to deliver maximum power on the go. Check battery levels accurately on the go with a discreet LED screen by pressing the battery indicator button on the battery pack. The iON Wireless Go from iOttie is available in two fabric wrapped colors Ruby and Ash.

