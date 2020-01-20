The Colossal Hot Wheels Crash Track Set is now down to $53.50 (Reg. $90), more

Walmart is offering the Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set for $53.40 shipped. Matched at Amazon but currently back ordered until late February. Regularly as much as $90, today’s offer is nearly $15 below our November 2019 mention and the lowest price we can find. Measuring out at over 5-feet wide, this is no ordinary Hot Wheels set. In fact, it is the “biggest boosted set” the company has ever released. Featuring a dual figure-eight track design, players can fling cars through the air or into the ground-level crash zone to create epic Hot Wheels collisions. And don’t worry, the 5-feet of track can easily fold up and stored away when not in use. Rated 4+ stars from over 420 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save slightly more on this Amazon exclusive Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set at $50. It’s a little more compact if the 5-foot option above is too large for your space. Either way this 5-Pack of extra Hot Wheels cars can be used to expand the sets above or any others already in their/your collection for $5.50.

You’ll find even more deals on kids’ toys below and be sure to swing by our latest LEGO roundup for building kits starting at $24.

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set:

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash track set is the ultimate, show-stopping, top-of-the-list toy for the Hot Wheels Action Boy! New for 2019, the biggest boosted set Hot Wheels has ever made, this track’s layout is over 5 feet wide. It’s packed with speed and boosted action to get your cars crashing and smashing! Double figure-eight design offers multi-player fun, lets you race lots of cars at once, and ups the potential crash factor!

