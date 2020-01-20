The Colossal Hot Wheels Crash Track Set is now down to $53.50 (Reg. $90), more

- Jan. 20th 2020 4:24 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $90 $53.50
0

Walmart is offering the Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set for $53.40 shipped. Matched at Amazon but currently back ordered until late February. Regularly as much as $90, today’s offer is nearly $15 below our November 2019 mention and the lowest price we can find. Measuring out at over 5-feet wide, this is no ordinary Hot Wheels set. In fact, it is the “biggest boosted set” the company has ever released. Featuring a dual figure-eight track design, players can fling cars through the air or into the ground-level crash zone to create epic Hot Wheels collisions. And don’t worry, the 5-feet of track can easily fold up and stored away when not in use. Rated 4+ stars from over 420 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save slightly more on this Amazon exclusive Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set at $50. It’s a little more compact if the 5-foot option above is too large for your space. Either way this 5-Pack of extra Hot Wheels cars can be used to expand the sets above or any others already in their/your collection for $5.50.

You’ll find even more deals on kids’ toys below and be sure to swing by our latest LEGO roundup for building kits starting at $24.

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Track Set:

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash track set is the ultimate, show-stopping, top-of-the-list toy for the Hot Wheels Action Boy! New for 2019, the biggest boosted set Hot Wheels has ever made, this track’s layout is over 5 feet wide. It’s packed with speed and boosted action to get your cars crashing and smashing! Double figure-eight design offers multi-player fun, lets you race lots of cars at once, and ups the potential crash factor! 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $90 $53.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Hot Wheels

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard