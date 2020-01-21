Aukey’s budget-focused gaming headset offers 7.1-Ch. surround at $21

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 7.1-Channel Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code YYGQQLSZ at checkout. Down from its $30 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a budget-focused gaming setup upgrade, this is a great one to consider. Aukey’s offering brings virtual 7.1-channel surround sound into the mix, which provides “a thrilling audio experience.” Plus, the oversized 50mm drivers ensure that you’re enjoying a high-end listening experience. Rated 4/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving $9 here, why not put some of that extra cash to use. Grab this budget-focused mousepad at just $6 Prime shipped. There’s nothing like the smooth feeling of your mouse gliding across a fabric surface, so why not give it a shot?

Aukey Gaming Headset features:

Comfortable & Adjustable: Large and comfy memory foam earpads smoothly surround your ears, isolating you from external noise. Fit is further optimized by the expanding, self-adjusting headband

Noise-Canceling Mic: The extendable and flexible mic provides great voice clarity while filtering out ambient noise. Precisely position for best voice reception and slot away when not in use

