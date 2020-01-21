Aukey’s budget-focused gaming headset offers 7.1-Ch. surround at $21

- Jan. 21st 2020 3:47 pm ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 7.1-Channel Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code YYGQQLSZ at checkout. Down from its $30 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a budget-focused gaming setup upgrade, this is a great one to consider. Aukey’s offering brings virtual 7.1-channel surround sound into the mix, which provides “a thrilling audio experience.” Plus, the oversized 50mm drivers ensure that you’re enjoying a high-end listening experience. Rated 4/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving $9 here, why not put some of that extra cash to use. Grab this budget-focused mousepad at just $6 Prime shipped. There’s nothing like the smooth feeling of your mouse gliding across a fabric surface, so why not give it a shot?

Also, be sure to check out our PC Gaming guide with even more deals. We update it frequently with the best sales from around the web, but also periodically introduce you to new products there, like NZXT’s latest power supplies or RGB and fan controller. Plus, be sure to give IOGEAR’s latest optical-mechanical keyboard a look.

Aukey Gaming Headset features:

  • Comfortable & Adjustable: Large and comfy memory foam earpads smoothly surround your ears, isolating you from external noise. Fit is further optimized by the expanding, self-adjusting headband
  • Noise-Canceling Mic: The extendable and flexible mic provides great voice clarity while filtering out ambient noise. Precisely position for best voice reception and slot away when not in use

