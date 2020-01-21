Save $140 on Garmin’s Forerunner 935 and enjoy 2-week battery life at $360

- Jan. 21st 2020 3:58 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Fitness Tracker for $359.72 shipped. Usually selling for $500 at B&H and direct from Garmin, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, is $45 under the previous price cut, and a new Amazon low. With up to 2-weeks of battery life per charge, Garmin’s fitness tracker can do everything from tracking exercise to heart rate, and also delivers notifications from your smartphone. An array of internal sensors like a barometer, altimeter, and electronic compass complement the built-in GPS for run monitoring and the like. Plus, Forerunner 935 can also monitor your workout performance in order to offer tips for improving form. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 610 customers.

Ditch some of the more premium feature inclusions provided by the lead deal when opting for the Garmin vívoactive 3 instead. Adding this alternative to your fitness regiment will only set you back $180 while still offering heart rate tracking and more. Alongside losing out on the integrated sensors and fitness tips, battery life will take a hit on this model, dropping to 7-days.  

We’re also still seeing the Withings Steel Fitness Tracker on sale for $68. Down from $95, this wearable packs an impressive 8-months of battery life. And be sure to check out Garmin’s new Approach S62 Golf Watch.

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Fitness Tracker features:

Just how effective is your current training plan? Forerunner 935 will help you monitor your training and recovery so you can better prepare for a race or training cycle. Training status is a new performance monitoring tool that automatically evaluates your recent exercise history and performance indicators to let you know if you’re training productively, peaking or overreaching. The new anaerobic training effect metric opens a window of insight to a critical dimension of training.

