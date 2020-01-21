In today’s best Android app/game deals, we are tracking a number of new price drops on titles including Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Muse Dash, Burly Men at Sea, Nimian Legends: BrightRidge, ProCam X, Seven Mysteries, and more. Head below for all of the best Android game/app deals from Google Play and more:

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Disney Collection $5, more

While we are talking Android, we also have Prev generation Google Pixel 2/3/XL smartphones from $125 (Cert. Refurb) today as well as the Lenovo Smart Tab at $142 (Reg. $190). Hit up our Android Guide for even more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!