This is the place to find all of the best Android game and app deals of the day. We are tracking an impressive selection of price drops today courtesy of Google Play and you’ll find all the best curated by hand down below the jump. Today’s offers are highlighted by deals on titles like Cytus II, Football Manager 2020 Mobile, PixelTerra, Out There: Ω Edition, One Deck Dungeon, and more along with a slew of productivity apps and even some discounted icon packs to spice up your mobile device. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals as well as as some previously discounted titles still live:

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Speaking of Android games, Square Enix teased a brand new Kingdom Hearts title for mobile this morning. While not much is known about the game at this point, it sounds like a completely new experience set in the popular KH universe. More details right here.

We also still have notable deals on Sony’s unlocked Xperia 10 Plus Android smartphone and JVC’s 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver. But you’ll find even more discounts in our Android Guide.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Football Manager 2020 Mobile:

Effortlessly build your dream squad, win titles and feel the rush as you battle your way to the very top of the game, wherever and whenever you want. Featuring more than 60 leagues from 21 of the top footballing nations, will you challenge for domestic glory or opt for an adventure abroad?

