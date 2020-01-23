Pick up WD’s Ultra 1TB portable hard drive for $40, today only ($15 off)

Today only, B&H offers the Western Digital Ultra 1TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $55 or more, this offer is the best we can find by at least 20% and beats the Amazon all-time low by $10. WD’s 1TB portable hard drive is ideal for Time Machine backups or expanding game console storage. It works with both Mac and PC setups. Ships with a USB cable for connectivity. Ideal for expanding Xbox or PlayStation storage if you’re running low on space. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Opt for a flash drive and save further. This PNY Turbo option has 256GB of storage for a bit less. You will miss out on the extra capacity, but the small footprint makes it an attractive partner for frequent travelers and the like. It also sports USB 3.0 speeds, so it’s largely on-par with today’s lead deal in terms of performance.

Need faster storage? Don’t miss this deal on Samsung’s Thunderbolt 3 portable hard drive, now at a new all-time low price.

WD Elements 1TB Portable Hard Drive features:

1TB Storage Capacity

Micro-USB 3.0 Interface

Includes Micro-USB to USB Type-A Cable

Preformatted for Windows

Mac Compatible with Reformatting

