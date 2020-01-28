Apple’s Oscar award-winning movie sale starts at $8, 4K films from $5, more

This week’s movie sale at Apple focuses on Oscar award winners from $8 alongside the usual smattering of $5 titles. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental, as well. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

Oscar winners from $8

With award season upon us, Apple is turning its attention to some of the most popular Oscar winners from the last decade or so. Many of these films typically sell for $20 but are discounted from $8 today. In most instances, this is a match of the best prices we’ve tracked so far. A few standouts include:

More deals from $5

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Farewell. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this title has collected a stellar 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating since it was released last year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!