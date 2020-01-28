Today’s Best Game Deals: CELESTE $7, Control $30, Far Cry 5 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is offering CELESTE for $6.79 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $20, this amazing indie title almost never drops this low. The Black Friday and New Year’s Nintendo sales both had this one at $10. If you’re yet to give this narrative-driven platformer a try, now’s as good a time as any. You’re looking at over “600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges” as well as “lightning-fast” re-spawns to “keep you climbing as you uncover the mysteries of the mountain.” And here’s everything you need to know about the free final DLC chapter. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Control, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Far Cry 5, Darksiders Warmastered, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

