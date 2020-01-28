Today’s Best Game Deals: CELESTE $7, Control $30, Far Cry 5 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is offering CELESTE for $6.79 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $20, this amazing indie title almost never drops this low. The Black Friday and New Year’s Nintendo sales both had this one at $10. If you’re yet to give this narrative-driven platformer a try, now’s as good a time as any. You’re looking at over “600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges” as well as “lightning-fast” re-spawns to “keep you climbing as you uncover the mysteries of the mountain.” And here’s everything you need to know about the free final DLC chapter. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Control, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Far Cry 5, Darksiders Warmastered, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Control $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Now $45 at Amazon on all platforms
- Far Cry 5 pre-owned $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders Warmastered $4 (Reg. $20)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Collector’s $20 (Reg. $70)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $38)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $20+)
- TowerFall $7 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37 (Reg. $60+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $18 ($45+ value)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep PS4 $24 (Reg. $35)
- Matched on Xbox
- God of War $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
New “video game-themed” Atari Hotels coming to the US in 2020
PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way
Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]
Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller with USB-C returns to low of $160
Xbox Series X photos showcase potential ports on upcoming console
