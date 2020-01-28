JOBY’s Gorillapod Tripod is an iPhoneography must-have at $20 (Reg. $25)

B&H currently offers the JOBY GripTight Gorillapod Flexible Stand for $19.95 shipped. Usually selling for $25, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over 2-years. JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone just about anywhere. It sports rubberized foot grips, TPE plastic joints, and an overall durable construction, making this a capable option for handling the perils of field photography. Plus, the GripTight’s adjustable mount can also hold a wide range of different smartphones. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 505 customers. More below.

If you’ll be leaning more towards pairing the flexible tripod with a GoPro or already have a smartphone adapter, consider saving a bit more with the JOBY GorillaPod 325 Stand at $15. You’ll still enjoy the same durable form-factor and feature-set, but while pocketing some extra savings.

For more ways to enhance your smartphone kit, be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup. Be it portable chargers, wall adapters, or some other gear, it’s the place to check.

JOBY GripTight Gorillapod Flexible Stand features:

The Joby GripTight GorillaPod XL Stand for Smartphones in black and charcoal allows you to stabilize your smartphone, letting you capture great photos and video. It’s also suitable for viewing media or using your smartphone as a GPS device. The GripTight XL fits any phone 2.7-3.9″ wide (including case).

