Aukey’s dual 1080p dash cam system drops to $105 (Reg. $150), more from $42

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its DR03 Dual 1080p Dash Cam System for $104.99 shipped when code PQFJC686 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Featuring both a standard dash cam form-factor as well as an add-on module, this system can record both the road and inside a car’s cabin at 1080p. It sports a wide angle 170-degree field of view, which is enough to cover six lanes of traffic. Plus, there’s also a 2.7-inch display, G-sensor, and more. Over 185 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more from $42.

Other notable Aukey deals include:

If these models don’t cut it for your in-car recording needs, we’re still seeing Aukey’s 4K dash camera, which is currently on sale for $69. That’s down from $80 and one of the best offers we’ve seen.

Aukey Dual Dash Cam System features:

The AUKEY DR03 Dual Dash Cameras feature Sony Exmor Sensors, wide-angle lenses, and large f/2.0 lens apertures for day or night capture of every detail across six lanes in sharp & clear 1080p. Solid video evidence to back you up in any driving disputes or incidents. You may not be able to predict the unexpected but you can still protect against it.

