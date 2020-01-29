A $79 price cut strikes Bose’s latest + greatest ANC Headphones 700, now $320

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 for $319.99 shipped when coupon code ALT29 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. These top-tier headphones replace Bose’s well-respected QC35s and deliver features like USB-C, noise-cancellation, Alexa and Assistant control, along with 20-hour battery life. With 11 differing and adjustable levels of noise cancellation in tow, Bose puts you in control of ambient sound levels. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more from our release coverage.

An alternative deal worthy of your attention is Sony’s top-tier ANC Wireless Headphones at $230. That’s $118 off what you’d typically spend, offering up a well-respected pair of ANC headphones for $90 less.

If over-ear headphones aren’t of concern to you, peek at the Amazon discount we found today on Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earbuds which are currently down to $101. Regularly fetching up to $149, this is a cut that offers upwards of 30% in savings.

Bose 700 features:

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more

Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise

Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in

