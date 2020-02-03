While the Pad & Quill Valentine’s Day sale is still in full swing, we are now seeing deep deals on the company’s leather iPad cases. Pad & Quill has now kicked off a one-day flash sale on a collection of its Oxford iPad cases at up to 50% off. And better yet, we have a code that will knock the prices down even more. Head below for all the details and how to score some of the best prices we have tracked on P&Q iPad accessories.

P&Q leather iPad cases on sale for today only

As usual with these kinds of Pad & Quill sales, shipping is free across the board and the deals get even sweeter with an additional promo code. In today’s case, the flash sale prices will drop even further using the Valentine’s Day promo code: Valentine. That will work on all of the leather iPad cases in today’s sale which cover everything from the current generation iPad Pros through to iPad mini and other 2019 models.

One standout, among the many, is the Oxford Leather iPad Case made for the 7th Generation 2019 iPad. Regularly $120, your total will drop to just $50.53 shipped after applying the code above. That’s even more than 50% off with the included code discount and one of the best prices we have tracked. Much like the rest of Pad & Quill’s leather iPad cases, this model is Smart Keyboard compatible and features an Apple Pencil holder, interior pockets, marine-grade nylon stitching, and an “ultra soft American leather interior.” The usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money back guarantee apply here.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill iPad case sale right here and its on-going Valentine’s Day event here.

While we are talking iPads, we still have notable deal on the mini, but nearly all of Apple’s iPad Pros are now up to $199 off at Amazon.

Oxford iPad Case:

Think about how much you will be using your new iPad? Quality leather iPad cases are the best way to ensure this marvel of technology is well protected for many years to come. We took a single piece of genuine American full-grain leather, lined it with a supple and soft black leather lining and stitched it all together with thread that used in sail cloths. Yep Sailboat strength stitching is actually a thing. We’ve even included a leather apple pencil holder that keeps your pencil secure and always nearby for the latest note or new idea.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!