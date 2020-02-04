Score 60% off a new Dyson Bladeless Desk Fan at $100 (All-time low)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Bladeless Desk Fan (AM06) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $150+ off what you’d spend at Amazon and beats the lowest direct offer we have tracked there by $90. Unlike most fans, this solution sports an innovative design that ditches traditional blades. Not only does this yield a futuristic look, it also keeps things quiet and virtually eliminates concerns of children or pets getting hurt by fast-spinning blades. A remote is included, allowing you to tweak controls from a distance. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another option would be to go retro with Vornado’s Vintage Fan for $30. It features the company’s signature Vortex air circulation to keep a space fresh and cool. Backed by a 5-year warranty, this investment aims to be with you for the long haul.

Speaking of Dyson, did you see the company’s latest light? It’s called Lightcycle Morph and continues to expand on Dyson’s bundle of releases over the last year.

Dyson Bladeless Desk Fan features:

Air Multiplier Technology: Dyson fans use patented Air Multiplier technology to create a powerful stream of uninterrupted airflow without fast spinning blades making it safe for children, pets and during cleaning

Remote Control: With 10 precise airflow settings, sleep timer, on/off and oscillation control; Curved and magnetized to store neatly on the machine

