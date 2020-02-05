HP Chromebook 15 returns to $349 with an aluminum build, more ($100 off)

- Feb. 5th 2020 7:48 am ET

$349
0

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the HP 15.6-inch Aluminum Chromebook 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $349 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $450 these days. This offer is $50 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and a numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep your laptop secure.”

For a more affordable alternative, consider HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at $180, which is currently down $50 from the regular going rate. Learn more here in our previous coverage.

HP Chromebook 15 features:

  • Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz up to 3.4GHz.
  • Display: 15.6-inch diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreen (1920 x 1080), Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM (onboard), and 128GB eMMC Internal Storage.
  • Keyboard: Full-size island-style cloud blue backlit keyboard with numeric keypad. USB-C Power Adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$349
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
HP

HP
Chromebook

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp