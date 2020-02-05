HP Chromebook 15 returns to $349 with an aluminum build, more ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the HP 15.6-inch Aluminum Chromebook 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $349 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $450 these days. This offer is $50 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and a numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep your laptop secure.”

For a more affordable alternative, consider HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at $180, which is currently down $50 from the regular going rate. Learn more here in our previous coverage.

HP Chromebook 15 features:

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz up to 3.4GHz.

Display: 15.6-inch diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreen (1920 x 1080), Intel UHD Graphics 620

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM (onboard), and 128GB eMMC Internal Storage.

Keyboard: Full-size island-style cloud blue backlit keyboard with numeric keypad. USB-C Power Adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!