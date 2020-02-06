Score TV icon Funko Pop! from $5: Pikachu, The Office, Mad Men, more

- Feb. 6th 2020 2:54 pm ET

Following notable sales on Funko Pop!’s line of historical icons, movies, and musicians, Amazon is back again today with more. A wide range of TV Funkos are now discounted from $5. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d typically pay between $9 and the list $11 MSRP on each of these figurines, which carry 4+ star ratings across the board from thousands in some instances. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Funko Pop! TV deals include:

  • The Office – Darryl: $6
  • Pikachu: $6.50
  • Game of Thrones – Theon: $5
  • Big Bang Theory – Bernadette: $5
  • Mad Men – Roger: $8
  • The Addams Family – Gomez: $7
  • Walking Dead Dog: $6
  • Mr. Rogers: $6
  • Modern Family – Cam: $6
  • Mad Men – Don Draper: $8
  • Dawsons Creek – Dawson: $5

Be sure to check out yesterday’s Funko Pop! sale for even more deals on various iconic movie stars.

Funko Pop! Pikachu features:

From Pokemon, Pikachu (waving), as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Pokemon figures from Funko! Collect them all!

