Get up to 30% off at 1-800-Flowers for Valentine’s Day + gift card deals, more

PayPal is now offering $100 1-800-Flowers Gift Cards for $90 with free email delivery. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, this is a great way to score a nice deal on flowers for your special someone. 1-800-Flowers features a massive selection of bouquets, giant stuffed animals, and gifts of that nature with free Valentine’s Day shipping on most items. You can use this card on marked down products as well but be sure to head below for more flower deals, an extra 20% off at 1-800-Flowers, and additional gift card offers.

1-800-Flowers will also take 20% off your order using code PLANET20 at checkout on select products. That, in combination with the gift card offer above, is one of the better discounts we have tracked on flowers so far this season. But you can also score up to $40 in free credit at Florists.com right now if you’re looking for some other options.

Be sure to browse through our budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift guide for even more ideas. Along with the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Guide, our Fashion deals hub is filled with notable offers for the big holiday. You’ll find even more gift card offers still live down below.

More Gift Card Deals:

You can also still score yourself a free $10 Best Buy credit with the purchase App Store Gift Cards right now. You’ll find all the details on that promotion right here.

1-800-Flowers Gift Cards:

There’s no better place to order flowers online than 1-800-Flowers.com. Whether you’re looking for roses, orchids, gift baskets, bonsai trees, flowering plants or wedding bouquets, 1-800-Flowers.com has the highest quality blooms and the most talented florists who can create exactly what you order. Dazzle and delight your loved ones wherever they may be with a fresh flowers and gifts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!