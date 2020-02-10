Stuff loads of media on Seagate’s NAS-ready 6TB Internal HDD at $140 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal HDD for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’ve got a Plex server or simply need a place to backup important files, this 6TB drive can be all yours at a nice discount. With 256MB of cache, this drive is made to easily handle reading and writing to several files and folders at once. A 3-year warranty comes standard, providing you with peace of mind for the foreseeable future. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Depending on your needs, Seagate’s smaller IronWolf 4TB HDD could get the job done at a more affordable price of $100. Bear in mind that cache tops out at 64MB, which is a quarter of what its 6TB counterpart achieves.

If you are in fact using this in a NAS, it may be time to overhaul your network. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with several router deals including a certified refurbished Google WiFi System at $179, which is 40% off the original price.

Seagate IronWolf 6TB HDD features:

Store more and work faster with a NAS optimized hard drive providing 6TB and cache of up to 256MB

Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file sharing performance, and much more

3 year limited warranty protection plan included

