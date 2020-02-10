Stuff loads of media on Seagate’s NAS-ready 6TB Internal HDD at $140 (Save $40)

- Feb. 10th 2020 2:47 pm ET

$140
0

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal HDD for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’ve got a Plex server or simply need a place to backup important files, this 6TB drive can be all yours at a nice discount. With 256MB of cache, this drive is made to easily handle reading and writing to several files and folders at once. A 3-year warranty comes standard, providing you with peace of mind for the foreseeable future. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Depending on your needs, Seagate’s smaller IronWolf 4TB HDD could get the job done at a more affordable price of $100. Bear in mind that cache tops out at 64MB, which is a quarter of what its 6TB counterpart achieves.

If you are in fact using this in a NAS, it may be time to overhaul your network. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with several router deals including a certified refurbished Google WiFi System at $179, which is 40% off the original price.

Seagate IronWolf 6TB HDD features:

  • Store more and work faster with a NAS optimized hard drive providing 6TB and cache of up to 256MB
  • Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file sharing performance, and much more
  • 3 year limited warranty protection plan included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$140
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
seagate

seagate
Storage

About the Author