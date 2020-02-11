Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch with Belkin’s $80 PowerHouse Dock ($20 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $79.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer shaves off 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Featuring integrated MFi Lightning and Apple Watch chargers, this stand is an elegant way to keep your devices powered up. Whether you plan to position it on your nightstand, at a desk, or somewhere else around the house, this is a must-have for tidying up your charing setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,400 customers.

Those that don’t mind bringing their own cables can save even more by opting for OLEBR’s well-reviewed 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $24. Here you’ll be trading off the Belkin branding, as well as the integrating charging cords. Plus, there’s even a dedicated place to sit your AirPods and it comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

If neither of those options cut it, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional ways to keep your iPhone topped off. We’re seeing USB-C to Lightning cables, as well as additional charging accessories.

Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock features:

Charge and display your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously with the 2-in-1 PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone. With a Magnetic Charging Module for the Apple Watch built into the dock, your Apple Watch aligns magnetically and begins charging instantly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!