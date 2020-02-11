Smartphone Accessories: MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $17, more

ESR Authorized via Amazon offers a 2-pack of its MFi 3.3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cables for $16.93 Prime shipped when code 237IBNHK has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $22, today’s offer saves you 23%, is $3 under the previous price drop, and the best we’ve tracked. Each of the included cables in this multipack are ready to take advantage of USB-C PD speeds, allowing you to refuel an iPhone’s battery by 50% in 30-minutes with a compatible wall adapter. The braided nylon construction adds additional durability, making these notable options for throwing in your bag. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Pairing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS, XS Max, 8, 8 Plus and AirPods Pro, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times.
MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging compatibility for your Apple devices. Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook, without having to worry about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert.
