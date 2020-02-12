Dive into Dungeons & Dragons with this $76 rulebook set at a new low ($44 off)

Amazon offers the Dungeons & Dragons Hardcover Core Rulebooks Set for $75.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $120, this set just fell to $98 and is now down the extra $22. Today’s offer saves you over 36%, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks a new all-time low. Included in this set are three hardcover books, each of which features holographic foil covers that are exclusive to this release. It includes “everything you need to create and play adventures of your own in the world’s greatest roleplaying game.” Over 1,700 Dungeon Masters have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

One thing that is missing from this core rulebooks bundle is a set of dice. Amazon has your back there, with a variety of different options to add into the mix. We particularly recommend this best-selling pack of five different dice sets for under $10. It’s a notable way to get started and be sure your first D&D campaign is off to a great start.

Or if you’d rather kickstart your Dungeons & Dragons action for less than the price of the lead offer, this more basic starter set will only run you $13 at Amazon right now. You’ll only get a single book, but it should include enough know-how to guide your party through a campaign.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Set features:

Need a gift for the holidays? A birthday present, a treat for yourself? This is it. Inside the D&D Core Rulebook Gift Set are special foil cover editions of the three Dungeons & Dragons core rulebooks—the Players Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual—plus a Dungeon Master’s screen, all collected in a stylish slipcase. It’s the perfect gift for any D&D fan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!