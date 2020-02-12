While it’s commonplace for startups to take a shot at an entirely new product category, it tends to occur much less frequently with large, well-known brands like Sony. Sure it’s not entirely new, Sony’s second iteration of its remote control speaker hybrid is quite interesting. It resembles a Bluetooth speaker, yet easily distinguishes itself with a plethora of buttons along the top for controlling a TV. An included charging dock makes it very simple to top off the built-in battery. Continue reading to learn more.

Sony’s remote control speaker shakes up the living room

In a world flooded with sound bars and remotes, Sony is continuing to pursue the thought of combining both devices into one. Its remove control speaker sports stereo audio that is highly-focused on producing clear dialogue. Buttons strewn across the top provide users with an easy way to navigate between channels, raise or lower volume, toggle power, and more.

An included charging dock lets users easily top it off up once the battery has been depleted. When fully charged, it’s said to offer up to 13-hours of playback time. Wireless connectivity paves the way for viewers to take the speaker with them around the house. It utilizes 2.4GHz Wireless technology to transmit audio.

Pricing and availability

It’s unfortunate news, but Sony’s new remote control speaker hybrid is not slated to debut in the United States. At least, not yet. Availability will be limited to Japan, where it’s projected to cost somewhere around 20,000 yen (roughly $181.66 in US dollars). While a listing for its predecessor does exist on Amazon, the language used on the unit is unsurprisingly in Japanese. Sony’s refreshed remote control speaker will put on display in several Japan-based Sony Stores beginning February 13, and the public will be able to own it as soon as February 22nd.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, the new remote control speaker from Sony shakes up the living room and looks great doing it. Lack of Bluetooth does seem like an oversight, as it would check yet another box and make this product even more valuable. That being said, the audio is tuned with voice in mind, likely making it a bit less desirable when it comes to things like music.

This isn’t the only new product Sony has aimed at the living room. It’s recently-released wearable speaker is now readily available and sets out to “completely immerse” you in sound. Unlike Sony’s new remote control speaker, this unit is available in the United States. So be sure to check out our video review to see if it may be a good fit for you.

