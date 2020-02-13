Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 returns to Cyber Monday pricing at $300 off

Microsoft is offering its Surface Laptop 3 at $300 off right now. Prices start at $799 shipped, and this is a match of our Cyber Monday mention, which is also the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, Amazon currently offers the base model at $999, and it’s never gone for less than $992 there. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is a fantastic portable machine for Windows users. It sports a 13.5- and 15-inch design, touchscreen, “all-day” battery life, with fast-charging restoring 80% in just an hour. Plus, it weighs just 2.79-pounds, making it an ultra-lightweight machine that is great for on-the-go working. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab a Surface Dock. This unique external device charges your Surface while providing ample I/O like Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet, and more. At under $130, it’s an easy buy considering you’re saving $300.

More of an Apple fan? Well, the 16-inch MacBook Pro just received a price drop thanks to Apple selling it refurbished now. You’ll find models with prices from $2,039 and more in our deal coverage here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop features:

  • Clean, elegant design — thin and light, starting at just 2.79 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry
  • Choose from rich tone-on-tone color combinations: new Sandstone, plus Matte Black, Cobalt Blue, and Platinum
  • Improved speed and performance to do what you want, with the latest processors – Surface Laptop 3 is up to two times faster than Surface Laptop 2
  • More ways to connect, with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
  • All-day power on the go, with up to 11.5 hours of battery life, Plus standby time when you’re away. Go from empty to a full battery with fast charging- up to 80% in about 1 hour

