Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $24.50, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Madden NFL 20 on PS4 for $24.60 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly listed at $40+ on Amazon, today’s deal is very close to the best 2019 holiday pricing and the lowest we have tracked in 2020. If you didn’t get a chance to score one of those amazing Nike Air Max NFL Xbox consoles, reliving Super Bowl LIV in Madden NFL 20 might be the next best thing. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Sonic Mania, Monopoly Plus, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold, Far Cry New Dawn, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

