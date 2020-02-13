Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $24.50, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Madden NFL 20 on PS4 for $24.60 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly listed at $40+ on Amazon, today’s deal is very close to the best 2019 holiday pricing and the lowest we have tracked in 2020. If you didn’t get a chance to score one of those amazing Nike Air Max NFL Xbox consoles, reliving Super Bowl LIV in Madden NFL 20 might be the next best thing. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Sonic Mania, Monopoly Plus, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold, Far Cry New Dawn, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or FREE for the weekend with Live Gold/Ultimate members
- Or matched at $10 on PSN for PS4
- Monopoly Plus $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. $80)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $33.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Clamshell $30 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis-style version
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Box $30 (Reg. $50)
- SNES-style version
- Or $19.50 digital on PS4
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50 (Reg. $80+)
- The Outer Worlds $26.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 on Xbox One/PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Hunt: Showdown $34 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- Friday The 13th Ultimate Slasher Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Microsoft Xbox One Far Cry franchise sale
- Microsoft Xbox One Resident Evil franchise sale
- Microsoft Xbox One Sonic franchise sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Neighborville $18 (Reg. $40)
- Forager $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- God of War $6 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
