DiscountMags has now kicked off this Presidents’ Day magazine sale. Featuring just about all of the most popular titles out there, you’ll find subscriptions starting from under $4. Highlights include Wired, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Popular Science, Esquire, Golf Digest, and many more. Head below for all the details.

Presidents’ Day Magazine Sale

While the deals start at under $4, most of the best titles are in the slightly below $5 range and are up to $15 (or more) off the regular prices elsewhere. One standout here is on Wired magazine for $4.95 per year with free delivery every month. Regularly up to $25 a year, but usually more like $15, today’s offer is the lowest total we can find. While Amazon is almost matching this price at $5 even right now, that option includes auto-renewals, unlike DiscountMags. So if you do take that route, make sure you manually cancel it before the subscription period ends because Amazon might renew it on you at full price, and as you know, we don’t do full price around here.

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s Presidents’ Day magazine sale, there are some titles to watch out for. Mainly The Economist to be exact. While the $52 price tag found in the weekend is sale is about $100 off, you can score it for $48 using our exclusive code right here. You’ll also see Road & Track and Car and Driver on sale for $5. Again, both solid prices but we see these two drop down to as low as $3 on a fairly regular basis.

During the Presidents’ Day magazine sale (and always really), there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Prefer you some comics instead? Amazon’s ComiXology service has huge deals running on graphic novels right now from $1 including Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more. Or just go hit up our our February Reading List for more ideas before you score this month’s eBook freebies from Amazon.

Wired Magazine:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

