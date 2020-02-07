Save up to 67% on Darth Vader graphic novels starting under $1 at ComiXology

ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel’s Darth Vader digital graphic novels starting at under $1. Our top pick from the sale is Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $3.99. That’s $7 under the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on a digital copy. The first volume details the Sith Lord’s adventures following A New Hope as he clashes with Rebel forces and crosses paths with fan-favorite characters like Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and more. Head below for more top picks from today’s Star Wars comic sale.

Top Marvel Darth Vader comic deals sale:

We're also still seeing two other sales from ComiXology, including both Harley Quinn and Ant-Man comics starting from $1.

If these sales just don't do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You'll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics.

Darth Vader Vol. 1 synopsis:

The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Ever since Darth Vader’s first on-screen appearance, he has become one of pop-culture’s most popular villains. Now, follow Vader straight from the ending of A NEW HOPE (and the pages of the new STAR WARS comic book) into his own solo adventures — showing the Empire’s war with the Rebel Alliance from the other side!

