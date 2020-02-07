Save up to 67% on Darth Vader graphic novels starting under $1 at ComiXology

- Feb. 7th 2020 4:22 pm ET

0

ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel’s Darth Vader digital graphic novels starting at under $1. Our top pick from the sale is Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $3.99. That’s $7 under the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on a digital copy. The first volume details the Sith Lord’s adventures following A New Hope as he clashes with Rebel forces and crosses paths with fan-favorite characters like Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and more. Head below for more top picks from today’s Star Wars comic sale.

Top Marvel Darth Vader comic deals sale:

We’re also still seeing two other sales from ComiXology, including both Harley Quinn and Ant-Man comics starting from $1. Plus, speaking of Darth Vader, earlier today we spotted Bandai’s model kit, which recreates the Sith Lord for $29.50.

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Darth Vader Vol. 1 synopsis:

The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Ever since Darth Vader’s first on-screen appearance, he has become one of pop-culture’s most popular villains. Now, follow Vader straight from the ending of A NEW HOPE (and the pages of the new STAR WARS comic book) into his own solo adventures — showing the Empire’s war with the Rebel Alliance from the other side!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Comixology

Comixology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go