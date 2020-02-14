Kill some time between meetings with Sputnik Eyes for iOS at $1 (50% off)

In Sputnik Eyes, players will have to use logical thinking and a series of robotic companions to complete over 60 handmade puzzles. It is about as fun and casual as it will test your brain power. Regularly $2 on the App Store, the highly-rated puzzler is seeing a 50% price drop today. Now down at $1, this is the first time we have seen the game go on sale since October of last year. On top of the handmade puzzles, there are a series of randomly generated stages to extend the fun alongside the colorful visuals and adorable robot characters. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Sputnik Eyes:

Help the little Eyes to scan and explore each planet on the way. The objective is clear, the paths to reach it entwined. Use your logical thinking and help each of your robotic companions to reach its right-colored position – only then you can analyize a planet. But the positions are only reachable by a few paths…Sputnik Eyes is a classic puzzle: entertaining but a real brainteaser. Think sharp, explore all the planets and help your robotic companions!

