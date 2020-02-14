Many of Ubiquiti’s most recent additions to the UniFi lineup have been targeted towards more demanding needs in prosumer networking. That changes today, as the company is retargeting its more entry-level user base with its more affordable Ethernet switch yet, the USW Flex Mini. Entering at $29, this will give those who have just made the switch into the UniFi ecosystem a more budget-friendly way to expand without giving up some of the system’s hallmark functionality. Head below for a closer look.

Ubiquiti rolls out new low-cost USW Flex Mini

While its $29 price tag will surely catch the attention of many, there’s more than just affordability to consider here with the USW Flex Mini. Much like the rest of its lineup, Ubiquiti’s latest is a fully-managed switch, meaning you’ll get all of the benefits that come with integrating with the UniFi controller. Each of its five Ethernet ports can be remotely monitored, configured into VLANs, and integrated into one’s larger UniFi setup.

More robust setups can leverage Power over Ethernet to run the USW Flex Mini, it also enters with a USB-C port as well. That means you’ll be able to leverage a preferred USB-C setup if you already have one or use the one included in the box. In either case, it means you’ll be able to ditch having a massive power adapter block hogging the wall outlet.

Ubiquiti’s new USW Flex Mini is now available for purchase. It will currently set you back $29 from the company’s storefront and has begun shipping today, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having installed the larger USW Flex into my own UniFi setup last summer, the new, smaller version is something that definitely strikes a cord with me. The affordable price tag lends itself to being installed in a home theater or on your desk, the latter of which is a use case that I’m particularly interested in.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!