Today only, save 30% on a Sealy mattresses and pillows starting at $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of Sealy mattresses and pillows starting at $30 shipped. One standout is on the Sealy 8-inch Memory Foam Mattress for $174.30. Usually fetching $254, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches the lowest we’ve seen since 2018. With 8-inches of support, this bed in a box is comprised of high density memory foam that is said to provide “comfort that lasts year after year.” Further backing that claim, this mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 510 customers. Head below for more.
Be sure to shop the rest of Amazon’s Sealy sale right here, where you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your bed starting at $30. Or for another way to renovate your bedroom, you can still save 20% on Casper’s 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses starting at $316, as well as pillows from $55.
Sealy 8-inch Memory Foam Mattress features
8-inch twin high density memory foam mattress built for comfort that lasts, year after year. A winning combination of CertiPUR-US Certified materials provide excellent pressure relief and support that “hugs you” and keeps you healthy as you rest. Medium-firm feel mattress is ideal for all sleep positions
