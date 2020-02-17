Get some fitness at work with the Cubii Jr. elliptical for $185 (Reg. $249)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Jr. Desk Elliptical for $184.99 shipped in various colors. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. Today’s deal is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date, bested only by our Black Friday 2019 mention. Cubii’s desk-side elliptical offers eight resistance levels, “easy assembly,” and a built-in monitor that displays calories, time, RPMs, and distance. Great for getting a little extra exercise while at work. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, consider going with a set of resistance bands under $7. Attach one end to your desk leg and make the most of those hours in the office. “Increase strength and power, flexible, lean and fit very fast. Our Loop Resistance Bands are easy to carry and you can train everywhere at any time you want. There is nothing that can keep you back from reaching your fitness goals.”

On the subject of fitness, you can still get a Wilson Evolution basketball for $50 ahead of March Madness next month.

Cubii Jr features:

  • Patented ergonomic angels provide a smooth elliptical exercise that is low impact on your joints.
  • Select from 8 resistance levels, allowing you to adjust and control the intensity of your workout.
  • Your purchase includes all required equipment for easy assembly (4 screws and you’re done). Estimated assembly time is 3-5 minutes.
  • A built- in display monitor tracks real time, calories, RPM, strides and distance.

