Pad & Quill Galloper Leather iPad Pro cases nearly 60% off, deals from $50.50

Pad & Quill is now offering some notable deals on its Galloper iPad Pro cases. The Galloper Black Oxford 11-inch iPad Pro Case is now on sale for $59.45, but you can knock the total down to $50.53 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $120, today’s deal is a massive 58% off the going rate and easily one of the best prices we have tracked. Designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro, it is crafted from a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather and marine-grade nylon stitching with an included elastic strap closure. Your Apple Pencil charges inside the case and it has a smart cover magnetic on/off feature with a horizontal viewing stand built-in. Head below for more details and a deal on the 12.9-inch model.

You’ll also find the Galloper Black Oxford 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case on sale for $69.45, down from the usual $140. But, once again, using the code above will drop your total down even more to $59.03 shipped. The build materials and quality are nearly identical to the 11-inch model above and you’ll receive the same 25-year leather warranty with a 30-day money back guarantee as well.

We also have some discounted iPad accessories from Twelve South right here, but be sure to browse through our latest iPad roundup for deals at up to $100 off. That’s on top of these iPad Pro models at $199 off right here.

Galloper Black Oxford iPad Pro 11 Case:

The process of making this case starts with our Artisans selecting the perfect piece of American Full Grain leather. That is the very best leather in the world. Using a single, uncut piece, they craft the Oxford smart cover exterior. We use extremely long-lasting parachute-grade nylon stitching to bring together that cover and the soft leather interior that protects your iPad. This elegant construction is sturdy, reliable, and beautiful.

