Amazon 4-star is set to expand its footprint in 2020 to cover even more states and metro areas than ever before. The online giant first introduced its take on an old school bookstore a few years back, but we’ve not heard much on the topic since then. A recent update to Amazon 4-star’s landing page online notes that eleven new stores are slated to pop-up this year, marking the project’s biggest expansion to date. While Amazon is killing it online, it may not be as obvious why they continue to make a push with brick and mortar stores. Head below for a full look at this year’s plans for expansion, location details, and more.

Amazon set to notably expand retail in 2020

Amazon 4-star has always seemed like a bit of a novelty since it was first unveiled, notably sticking to its plan of only carrying 4+ star-rated products from its online storefront. Initially, these stores popped up on the coasts, but now Amazon is slated to increase its footprint in a handful of new states located across the country. That list includes:

Scottsdale, Arizona

Burlingame, California

Canoga Park, California

Miami Beach, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia

Troy, Michigan

Bloomington (Mall of America), Minnesota

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Wayne, New Jersey

The Woodlands, Texas

Lynwood, Washington

Given that there were only ten Amazon 4-star locations nationwide to start 2020, this is a fairly notable expansion. Amazon will also be expanding its Amazon Books operation at two new locations this year as well, coming to Friendswood, Texas, and Bloomfield, Colorado.

On top of a selection of highly-rated books, toys, and more, Amazon 4-star stores offer access to many of the retailer’s in-house products like Echo devices, E-readers, and more.

Amazon will also take returns at these locations from online orders to further simplify the buying process for online shoppers. You can learn more about Amazon 4-star and the online giant’s retail store offerings on this landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

Amazon is expanding its retail footprint aggressively in 2020, not because it has to, but because it wants to. There’s plenty to be said about Amazon dominance in the online retail space, but it’s strategic approach to opening retail stores across the United States is more interesting.

Obviously, targeting large metro areas is a no-brainer. But inviting shoppers into the Amazon experience at high-end malls and shopping areas paints the brand in a different light. There’s a human element to the entire venture that often gets lost in the shuffle as Amazon pushes the envelope further with more consumer-focused services and aggressive pricing.

