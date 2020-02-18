Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $3: Shaq-Fu, Disgaea, Fe, Trine, Runbow, more

Nintendo has been getting busy on the eShop with the sales lately. You’ll still find a plethora of notable deals live in the Blizzard, Ubisoft, and Activision publisher sales, not to mention a collection Sonic Switch games right here. But we are back again today with another fresh batch of discounts on indie gems, a series of NIS RPGs, and much more. Highlights include titles like Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn, Disgaea games, Fe, Runbow, the SNK collection, and much more starting from $3. The rest of today’s game deals can be found right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

Just after Nintendo unveiled the new coral Nintendo Switch Lite console, we saw a solid deal on the machine in the grey, yellow, and turquoise colorways. Do yourself a favor and check out our hands-on review of Nintendo’s handheld-only Switch right here. But if you’re a standard Switch user, go hit up our latest accessories roundup where you’ll find cases, controllers, and much more from $7.50.

Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn:

A vessel floating down a river contains an orphaned baby boy. He is found and adopted. As he grows, he learns of his true identity and destiny of greatness. Thus is the premise of two of the greatest stories of our time, but that is where the similarities end. Now we’re not saying that “Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn” is better than the Good Book; that would be blasphemy.

