Nintendo’s Switch Lite handheld console in 3 colorways down at $183 shipped

Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Nintendo Switch Lite for $182.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked in 2020 and is the best we can find. You will find Geek Squad refurbished models at Best Buy right now for $175, but today’s lead deal is the lowest total we can find for a new one. All three of the standard colors are available at the discounted price, but you won’t find the brand new coral colorway Nintendo announced this morning. After going hands-on, we are big fans of the handheld saying it is a “delightfully portable version of Nintendo’s hit hybrid.” It has a slightly smaller display and can’t connect to the big screen by comparison to the standard model Switch, but it is also about $120 less today. More details below.

Be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup and the latest eShop sale for deep deals on digital Switch games for your new console. You’ll also want to browse through our review of Switch Lite right here and then go give the new colorway a closer look. You might even want to go throw some bids down on that legendary Nintendo PlayStation before it gets up any higher than $350K too.

Oh and, go checkout the PDP travel cases for Switch Lite and the the official Nintendo variant while you’re at it.

Nintendo Switch Lite:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming

Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!