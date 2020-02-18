Nintendo’s Switch Lite handheld console in 3 colorways down at $183 shipped

- Feb. 18th 2020 12:12 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $200 $183
0

Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Nintendo Switch Lite for $182.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked in 2020 and is the best we can find. You will find Geek Squad refurbished models at Best Buy right now for $175, but today’s lead deal is the lowest total we can find for a new one. All three of the standard colors are available at the discounted price, but you won’t find the brand new coral colorway Nintendo announced this morning. After going hands-on, we are big fans of the handheld saying it is a “delightfully portable version of Nintendo’s hit hybrid.” It has a slightly smaller display and can’t connect to the big screen by comparison to the standard model Switch, but it is also about $120 less today. More details below.

Be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup and the latest eShop sale for deep deals on digital Switch games for your new console.  You’ll also want to browse through our review of Switch Lite right here and then go give the new colorway a closer look. You might even want to go throw some bids down on that legendary Nintendo PlayStation before it gets up any higher than $350K too.

Oh and, go checkout the PDP travel cases for Switch Lite and the the official Nintendo variant while you’re at it.

Nintendo Switch Lite:

  • Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming
  • Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system
  • Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad
  • Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $200 $183
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard