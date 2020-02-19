Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.Crew Factory, Crocs, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Dick’s Sporting Goods One-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more
- Gold Toe’s 6-Pack of Harrington Crew Socks for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Macys is offering 25% off Finish Line shoes for men and women
- Reebok offers 30% off sitewide FEB30 at checkout: Sneakers, apparel, more
- Nordstrom is offering the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 for $80 (Reg. $120)
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew Factory’s 9 to 5 Event offers 50% off workwear with deals from $30
- Old Navy takes 40% off all of its jeans and tees from from $6
- Birkenstock sandals and sneakers up to 55% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Crocs 24-Hour Flash Sale is live! Save 40% off select clogs, sneakers, more
- Nautica takes 50% off all t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants from $8
Home Goods and more |
- This highly-rated digital postal scale is a #1 best-seller at under $10
- Stay toasty this winter with Sunbeam’s Renue Heat Pad at $24 (Reg. up to $40)
- This 66-foot LED strip is remote controlled for just $9 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- These passcode-enabled Kwikset locks fall as low as $40 at Amazon
