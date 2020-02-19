Stay toasty this winter with Sunbeam’s Renue Heat Pad at $24 (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sunbeam Renue Heat Pad for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $40, this model is currently ranging from $31 to $38 at Amazon depending on the color. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked on Amazon in years. Designed for the neck, back and shoulders with magnetic clasps/weights to keep it in place, you can technically use this heat pad any way you like. It is made of a machine-washable “super-soft micro plush” material with four customizable heat settings (moist or dry heat). It ships with a 2-year warranty from Sunbeam and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands of Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options out there. But you could save some cash by going with a more basic Sunbeam model. This Sunbeam Heating Pad for Pain Relief sells for under $15 Prime shipped and is about the same size as today’s lead deal. It only has three heat settings and the blanket portion of the package isn’t nearly as comfy and thick, but it will keep you warm for less. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,300 customers at Amazon.

Pottery Barn has some great throw blankets if you prefer to to go that route. But wherever you do, make sure to swing by our roundup of the best blankets to keep you toasty this winter from $34.

Sunbeam Renue Heat Pad:

This area-specific pad combines the benefits of innovative heat therapy with luxurious micro-plush fabric to offer spa-style relief any day of the week. The 4 heat-settings provide the level of intensity you need to begin feeling better. Includes a convenient 2-hour auto-off and an extra-long power cord.

