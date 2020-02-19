Apple’s iPad Air starts at $400 with a return to all-time lows ($99 off)

- Feb. 19th 2020 2:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently taking $99 off various iPad Air models, bringing the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB configuration down to $399.99. Free shipping is available for all. This is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked since November. Various other retailers like B&H are only taking $40 off.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP, and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. iPad Air beautifully bridges the gap between affordability and a larger display.

For additional Apple deals, make sure you check out this morning’s B&H pro sale with a number of notable price drops on MacBooks, iMacs, and more.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

iPad Air features:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Lightning Connector
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Stereo speakers

