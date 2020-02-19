Apple’s iPad Air starts at $400 with a return to all-time lows ($99 off)

Amazon is currently taking $99 off various iPad Air models, bringing the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB configuration down to $399.99. Free shipping is available for all. This is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked since November. Various other retailers like B&H are only taking $40 off.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP, and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. iPad Air beautifully bridges the gap between affordability and a larger display.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Stereo speakers

