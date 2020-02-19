TRENDnet, one of the largest consumer networking companies, has just launched its latest Wi-Fi Mesh Networking System with 802.11ac technology. It’s built to bring whole-home Wi-Fi to your house with up to 4,000-square feet of coverage. However, the system is designed to be entirely expandable, and can go well beyond 4,000-square feet by adding more routers to your system.

TRENDnet’s latest mesh Wi-Fi network is built off the 802.11ac wireless spectrum. With speeds of up to 2.2Gbps, you’ll have plenty of throughput for any networking task. The base system includes two routers, but you can expand it should you need more than 4,000-square feet of coverage.

Whether you’re wanting to replace your old router with the latest technology or just need to add more coverage to your home, these routers will get the job done.

TRENDnet 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network features:

AC2200: 5GHz1: 867Mbps WiFi AC | 5GHz2: 867Mbps WiFi AC | 2.4GHz: 400Mbps WiFi N

Includes 2 x AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers

Designed to replace older WiFi routers, extenders, and signal boosters

Intelligent WiFi mesh technology always connects users to the best WiFi Mesh Router

Add additional AC2200 Mesh Routers to the system for expanded WiFi coverage in larger home applications

Airtime fairness balances wireless client bandwidth resources

Content filtering with Router Limits™ (service fee applies)

LAN/WAN IPv6 support

Multi-User MIMO for increased bandwidth efficiency and better user experience

Seamless WiFi roaming

USB 3.0 port with Samba support

Implicit/Explicit Beamforming

Features that pack a punch

As you can see above, this mesh Wi-Fi network has quite a few features. One of the best is a USB 3.0 port with Samba support, which is quite useful. Whether you want to turn a wired printer into a wireless one, or just want to make an external hard drive wirelessly accessible, this USB port will be crucial for that.

Also, thanks to the Mu-MIMO, there’s increased efficiency and the Airtime fairness balance helps to ensure that you’ll have a great time online and everyone will stay happy. IPv6 future proofs this system, and content filtering makes it a great option for families of all ages and sizes.

Setup is a breeze thanks to a handy mobile app

TRENDnet uses a handy mobile app that makes setup and installation a breeze. According to the manufacturer, it’ll only take a “few minutes of a user’s time” to set things up. Simply just scan a QR code to get the process started.

Also, the Router Limits service is a preloaded feature of these routers that can help parents keep their children safe while browsing online. Just keep in mind that while the service is pre-loaded, you’ll incur additional charges should you opt to use it.

TRENDnet 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network pricing and availability

The 2-pack TRENDnet 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network will run you $289.99 shipped, and the single nodes will cost $159.99 if you need further expansion.

