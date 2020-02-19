Keep a close eye on things with a Yi Home Security Cam at $18.50 (Reg. $26+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yi Technology via Amazon is offering its Home Security Nanny IP Camera for $18.39. Shipping is free for Prime members for in orders over $25. Regularly between $23 and $30, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon for this indoor model and the lowest total we can find. This camera provides 24/7 full HD recording at 1080p/15fps with a 112-degree wide-angle lens. Along with night vision and built-in two-way audio, this surveillance camera can also be used as a baby monitor with both crying and motion detection, notifications to your smartphone included. You can even view live feeds of your cam from the Yi app and share it with up to five family members. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 customers at Amazon where it carries best-seller status. More details below.

While you could opt for cloud storage, scoring one of these Samsung 32GB microSDHC cards for $7.50 is a great way to ensure you have enough space on-hand for local backups of your new camera. This particular option carries a 4+ star rating from over 57,000 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking for a more hardcore system that can cover the outside of your home or business, check out this deal on the Google’s Nest Cams. You can score a pair of the outdoor models at $160 off right now.

Yi 1080p Home IP Nanny Cam:

24/7 Full HD Recording – F/2. 0 aperture, 112 wide-angle lens, 1080P/15Fps to capture moments with clear picture. Features two-way audio to allow you to receive and transmit audio from any location with a Wi-Fi connection.

Enhanced night vision – 8 individual 940Nm infrared LED’s, which automatically turns on infrared (IR) in low light conditions, allowing you to see clearly in the dark.

Activity alerts – baby crying detection and motion detection features use state-of-the-art technology to detect and send notifications to your phone. Activity alerts (7-day storage in YI cloud) Available free of charge without a micro SD memory card or a YI cloud subscription.

